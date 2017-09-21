At 82, Judi Dench's mission remains the same: 'To learn'

TORONTO (AP) — Judi Dench's eyesight had deteriorated in recent years due to macular degeneration, but that's done little to slow her down or dim her ferocious, mischievous intelligence.

It's a spirit of undaunted inquisitiveness that Dench shares with her latest character, Queen Victoria.

In "Victoria & Abdul," which Focus Features will open in limited release Friday, Dench returns to the monarch she memorably played 20 years ago in her big-screen breakthrough, "Mrs. Brown."

"Victoria & Abdul" shares some DNA with "Mrs. Brown." The latter chronicled Queen Victoria's friendship with the Scottish servant John Brown after the death of Victoria's beloved husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

"Victoria & Abdul" takes place about 15 years later and concerns another unorthodox relationship Victoria struck up, one only relatively recently discovered.