Pelosi: Put off immigration overhaul, save 'Dreamers now'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she respects young immigrants who shouted her down at an event in San Francisco, but says their call for a comprehensive immigration overhaul is premature.

Pelosi says lawmakers must focus on protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Pelosi says: "We are not in a position where we can say all or none. We have to save the Dreamers now."

"Dreamers" is a term used for young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

Protesters disrupted an event in Pelosi's hometown of San Francisco on Monday.

They showed their displeasure over her recent meetings with President Donald Trump over ways to continue the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.