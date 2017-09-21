Huge sea turtles slowly coming back from brink of extinction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study shows sea turtles are lumbering back from the brink of extinction.

Scientists found more turtle populations are increasing than declining when they looked at nearly 60 regions across the globe.

Experts say that's a big change from a decade or two ago. They credit conservation efforts, including darker, quieter beaches for nesting.

There are seven different species of large sea turtles, all but one endangered.

The research was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.