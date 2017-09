NEW YORK (AP) — An ever-watchful New Yorker reporter whose close, narrative style defined a memorable and influential 70-year career has died. Lillian Ross was 99.

New Yorker editor David Remnick confirmed her death, but did not immediately have other details Wednesday.

Ross contributed stories to The New Yorker for decades, notably a 1940s portrait of Ernest Hemingway. Her Hollywood book, "Picture," was regarded as a landmark in film writing and an early example of the "nonfiction novel."