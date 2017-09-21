California sues Trump administration to prevent border wall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general has sued the Trump administration over its plan to construct a wall along the country's border with Mexico.

The suit filed Wednesday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) makes arguments similar to those in a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups last week arguing the federal government is overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.

Both lawsuits aim to stop the design, planning and construction of the wall.

The Trump administration recently waived environmental reviews on a 15-mile stretch in San Diego where wall prototypes will be constructed and a 3-mile stretch in downtown Calexico.

Becerra is announcing his suit near the border in San Diego. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also in San Diego to discuss drug seizures.