Marshals official says man offered to make plea in Bobo case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals inspector says a jail inmate he interviewed about a missing Tennessee woman said he would plead to charges in the case, a year before another man was charged with her kidnapping and slaying.

John Walker testified for the defense Wednesday at Zachary Adams' trial in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing nursing student Holly Bobo. The 20-year-old disappeared from her home on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in 2014.

Walker said he interviewed Terry Britt in March 2013. Walker said he told Britt investigators believed he kidnapped and harmed Bobo. Walker said Britt told him "sounds like you have it all figured out" and that he would "plead to it."

Britt had been a suspect but was never charged.