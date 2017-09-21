Michigan sued after gay couples are rejected for adoption

DETROIT (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says Michigan is illegally allowing faith-based groups to reject gay couples who want to adopt kids or become foster parents.

Michigan pays groups such as Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services to place children with families. The ACLU filed a lawsuit Wednesday, saying Michigan is violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing the groups to use a religious test to carry out public services.

ACLU attorney Jay Kaplan says those services should be based on what's best for kids, not religious beliefs. The Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law in 2015 that says child-placement agencies aren't required to provide services that conflict with their beliefs. It was signed before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage.