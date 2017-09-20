Police: 6 MS-13 gang members charged in Maryland man's death

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged six alleged members of a violent Central American gang in the death of a man in April.

The Frederick News Post reported Tuesday that police say the suspects are members of MS-13. The El-Salvador-based gang consists chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from Central America.

Two of the suspects remained on the loose Tuesday.

Authorities allege that the six suspects participated in the death of Silver Spring resident Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle. The 37-year-old's body was found in a shallow grave north of Frederick in June.

Maj. Tim Clarke, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, said authorities are investigating whether the victim was a gang member. He was identified through DNA, tattoos and other evidence.

