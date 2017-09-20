Federer, Nadal happy to play doubles, Borg to decide

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, throws a ball to fans during a welcome ceremony of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in Prague, Czech R
Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer, center, waves to fans as he attends a welcome ceremony together with other tennis players ahead of the Lave
Tennis players representing team Europe with their captain Sweden's Bjorn Borg, right, and tennis legend Australia's Rod Laver, 2nd right, smile durin
CORRECTS NAME - Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal, 4th right, waves to fans as he attends a welcome ceremony together with other tennis players ahead
Tennis players and tennis legends representing teams of Europe and the World gather for a welcome ceremony of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in
Tennis players and tennis legends representing teams of Europe and World gather for a welcome ceremony of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in Prag
US tennis player John Isner waves to fans during a welcome ceremony of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept
PRAGUE (AP) — With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.
The three-day competition kicks off Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.
It will include three singles and one doubles match every day.
Federer and Nadal were clear about their choice of a possible partner. Federer said he "would love" to play with Nadal, while Nadal said "it would be amazing" to join Federer.
Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has yet to decide.