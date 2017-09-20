  1. Home
Kaohsiung police chief to take over as Taiwan’s National Police Agency chief

Kaohsiung City Police Department Commissioner Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽), who has been appointed as the new director-general of the National Police Agency (NPA), said he is confident that he can take up the challenge.

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/20 21:52

Kaohsiung City Police Department Commissioner Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) has been appointed as the new director-general of the National Police Agency. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—    

Chen said he has never felt cheerful after being notified of the appointment because he has been thinking about the greater responsibility and more pressure the new job entrails.

He said that taking over as NPA head has not been part of his career plan. Police are a big team, and the NPA will cooperate more closely with local police departments and stations to give the public a safer living environment and more peace of mind, he said.     

The 59-year-old Chen has served as Kaohsiung police chief since January 2015.

Chen will replace NPA Director-General Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩), who is to assume the position of deputy director-general of the National Security Bureau. The appointment was announced by Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) on Tuesday night.  
Chen Chia-chin
National Police Agency

