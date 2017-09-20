China-Singapore relations warm during Lee's visit

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping before a meeting at The Great Hall Of The People, Wedne
BEIJING (AP) — Relations between China and Singapore, which have suffered a series of "hiccups," are officially warming up with the visit to China of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Chinese President Xi Jingping welcomed Lee to Beijing on Wednesday, calling his three-day visit "a reflection of the closeness of the two countries' relations."
The issues between Singapore and Beijing — especially over Singapore's strategic relationship with Washington and its stance on China's territorial disputes with its neighbors over the South China Sea — caused relations to cool in the past few years. But analysts say the visit is a sign that things are back on track.