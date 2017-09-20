Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;16;80%;80%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunny and hot;42;30;NE;17;30%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Sunshine;34;20;W;21;50%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;E;14;49%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;17;11;Low clouds and fog;19;10;SE;17;73%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;6;Periods of rain;10;8;N;12;87%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;35;17;Plenty of sun;33;17;W;10;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;23;12;Periods of sun;22;7;NNE;18;47%;38%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;Unseasonably hot;36;19;SSW;14;42%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;33;21;Not as warm;27;18;WNW;17;40%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;11;A shower or two;16;11;NW;17;66%;85%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;46;27;Sunny and hot;45;27;WNW;11;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;33;23;Mainly cloudy;32;22;SSW;10;69%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;28;19;Low clouds breaking;28;19;WSW;15;66%;38%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;25;Downpours;34;25;SSW;10;76%;86%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny;24;18;WSW;13;72%;47%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;SW;9;53%;63%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;17;10;Rain tapering off;14;10;W;18;73%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;16;9;Low clouds and fog;17;8;NNE;10;73%;27%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;20;10;An afternoon shower;20;9;ESE;10;69%;60%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;15;Partial sunshine;29;16;E;19;33%;4%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;13;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;NW;26;66%;65%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;10;S;11;67%;36%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Strong thunderstorms;27;12;Showers and t-storms;21;9;WSW;18;69%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;17;10;Morning rain;15;10;NW;21;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;25;13;Cooler with rain;14;11;ESE;17;78%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;17;Partly sunny;31;17;N;7;30%;6%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;16;Sun, some clouds;26;18;ENE;11;52%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;23;Hot with sunshine;37;24;N;14;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;25;13;Partial sunshine;20;13;SW;19;69%;30%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;S;7;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;17;56%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSE;10;70%;17%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;32;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SW;14;76%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;8;Partly sunny;15;6;E;8;67%;5%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;NNW;15;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SSE;15;62%;41%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Morning rain;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;31;20;SE;16;69%;3%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Partly sunny;35;25;E;15;66%;32%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Mostly sunny;31;14;SSW;11;21%;9%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;Brief p.m. showers;33;27;SSE;11;71%;84%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;36;22;A shower in spots;33;22;SE;11;61%;61%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;18;8;Some sun;15;8;SSW;17;75%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;32;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;NNE;9;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Clouds and sun;25;18;NE;11;73%;8%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;WNW;7;76%;70%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;29;14;Thickening clouds;29;12;ENE;12;39%;12%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;13;71%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;12;8;Partly sunny;15;10;E;17;85%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning downpours;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;S;11;79%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ESE;11;75%;72%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;23;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;ENE;28;55%;19%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;WNW;13;74%;66%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;36;22;NNE;14;42%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and warmer;34;22;Not as hot;28;17;NW;16;57%;58%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;NW;10;56%;27%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;35;29;Plenty of sunshine;35;29;N;17;52%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;27;12;N;14;45%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;11;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;NW;6;21%;4%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and very warm;36;23;WSW;9;51%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A shower or t-storm;25;19;SE;7;81%;75%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;38;28;Mostly sunny;38;28;S;12;36%;18%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;21;15;Warmer;27;16;ESE;13;60%;70%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;N;9;59%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;32;22;A shower or t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;65%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSW;12;75%;73%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;N;8;79%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;An afternoon shower;13;2;ESE;14;70%;78%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;16;78%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Clouds, then sun;18;15;S;14;77%;15%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;Partial sunshine;25;15;N;14;63%;9%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;18;12;Afternoon rain;19;8;WSW;21;69%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;25;19;Clearing, a shower;23;15;SSE;11;58%;52%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;12;71%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNW;7;41%;9%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Sun and some clouds;31;27;WNW;17;69%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Warmer;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;10;72%;84%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;75%;73%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;19;12;Cloudy with a shower;21;9;SSE;26;51%;67%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SSE;7;52%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;ENE;12;66%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;13;10;Variable cloudiness;18;15;E;17;78%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A shower in spots;29;24;SSW;16;74%;77%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;Cooler with rain;13;11;SE;18;79%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NE;6;57%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;17;9;Cloudy with a shower;15;7;E;14;62%;59%;1

Mumbai, India;Rain, some heavy;29;24;Cloudy with showers;31;26;W;13;79%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;14;A shower in spots;25;12;E;13;55%;75%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;N;15;60%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;WNW;17;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;10;5;A little rain;12;5;NW;18;91%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Plenty of clouds;26;17;Partly sunny;27;17;NNE;8;60%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Cloudy;13;8;NE;7;73%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;SE;10;63%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;A little rain;29;25;E;16;71%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;7;81%;75%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A few showers;33;24;E;11;72%;80%;12

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;18;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;SW;9;63%;17%;3

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;21;18;Rain tapering off;21;15;WNW;35;72%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;77%;73%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;11;72%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers and t-storms;32;25;NW;8;63%;85%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;15;7;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;NW;10;74%;65%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;ESE;7;66%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;24;13;A shower or two;24;13;NNE;15;43%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;24;16;SW;12;72%;27%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A little p.m. rain;29;23;SE;18;60%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;10;7;A little rain;11;7;ESE;20;71%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Periods of rain;14;11;NE;10;86%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;28;19;Plenty of sun;28;20;ENE;12;58%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;39;25;Sunny and very warm;41;24;SE;15;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunny and beautiful;23;10;N;9;56%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;14;8;Cloudy;16;10;E;14;77%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;19;13;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;WNW;21;56%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ESE;8;75%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hurricane conditions;28;26;Rain and wind;31;26;SE;69;78%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;NNE;7;100%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;NE;14;18%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;18;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;SW;6;53%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Rain and wind;28;26;SW;68;81%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;11;Not as warm;23;12;NW;10;76%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;16;11;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;ESE;8;69%;69%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;4;62%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;22;19;Rain and drizzle;24;20;ENE;15;81%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;32;26;Thundershower;31;25;N;15;74%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;28;8;Couple of t-storms;19;7;WNW;18;68%;72%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hurricane Maria;29;26;Showers;30;25;ESE;19;79%;87%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;12;9;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;ENE;12;77%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunshine and nice;26;15;NW;16;50%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Warm with some sun;37;27;NE;10;50%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;14;8;Afternoon rain;15;11;E;14;79%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;SE;12;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Lots of sun, warm;31;16;ENE;11;40%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;34;20;Sunny and nice;31;19;SSE;9;10%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;SW;12;56%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers and t-storms;20;11;E;8;69%;63%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;SE;13;49%;9%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, humid;24;17;Sunny and humid;24;16;ENE;10;82%;3%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;E;14;55%;6%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;SE;10;44%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;23;3;Cooler;7;-2;WNW;24;70%;67%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;16;9;A couple of showers;17;9;ENE;7;67%;80%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;WNW;22;62%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;7;72%;68%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;15;10;Morning rain;14;13;NE;15;87%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, mainly early;13;10;Periods of rain;14;10;NNW;18;94%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;13;9;A.M. showers, cloudy;14;9;SW;15;82%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;W;8;77%;76%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Increasing clouds;32;17;NE;5;22%;1%;5

