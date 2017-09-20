Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 20, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;82;75;A shower or t-storm;85;76;SW;10;80%;80%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;87;Sunny and hot;108;85;NE;11;30%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;Sunshine;93;69;W;13;50%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Mostly sunny;82;67;E;8;49%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;63;51;Low clouds and fog;66;50;SE;10;73%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;55;43;Periods of rain;51;46;N;7;87%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Plenty of sun;91;63;W;6;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;73;53;Periods of sun;72;44;NNE;11;47%;38%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;Unseasonably hot;96;66;SSW;9;42%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;91;69;Not as warm;81;65;WNW;11;40%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;62;51;A shower or two;61;52;NW;10;66%;85%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;115;80;Sunny and hot;114;80;WNW;7;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;91;73;Mainly cloudy;90;72;SSW;6;69%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;83;66;Low clouds breaking;82;67;WSW;9;66%;38%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;94;77;Downpours;93;77;SSW;6;76%;86%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;Partly sunny;75;64;WSW;8;72%;47%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;SW;6;53%;63%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;62;51;Rain tapering off;57;50;W;11;73%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;62;48;Low clouds and fog;62;47;NNE;6;73%;27%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;68;50;An afternoon shower;68;48;ESE;6;69%;60%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;59;Partial sunshine;83;61;E;12;33%;4%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;56;50;A shower in the a.m.;62;49;NW;16;66%;65%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;62;48;Clouds and sun;66;50;S;7;67%;36%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Strong thunderstorms;80;54;Showers and t-storms;70;48;WSW;11;69%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;63;50;Morning rain;59;51;NW;13;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;77;55;Cooler with rain;57;52;ESE;11;78%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;88;63;Partly sunny;88;63;N;5;30%;6%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;79;61;Sun, some clouds;79;65;ENE;7;52%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;98;74;Hot with sunshine;99;75;N;9;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;78;55;Partial sunshine;69;55;SW;12;69%;30%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;S;4;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;79;Partly sunny;95;79;SSW;10;56%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;87;72;Mostly sunny;89;72;SSE;6;70%;17%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;78;Spotty showers;85;79;SW;9;76%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;59;46;Partly sunny;58;43;E;5;67%;5%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Mostly sunny;89;80;NNW;9;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SSE;9;62%;41%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Morning rain;83;69;Mostly sunny, humid;88;69;SE;10;69%;3%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;Partly sunny;95;77;E;9;66%;32%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;81;56;Mostly sunny;88;58;SSW;7;21%;9%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;Brief p.m. showers;92;81;SSE;7;71%;84%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;96;72;A shower in spots;92;72;SE;7;61%;61%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;64;47;Some sun;59;46;SSW;11;75%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;NNE;6;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;Clouds and sun;76;64;NE;7;73%;8%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;90;78;Partly sunny;90;78;WNW;5;76%;70%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;85;57;Thickening clouds;83;53;ENE;7;39%;12%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ENE;8;71%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;54;46;Partly sunny;59;50;E;11;85%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning downpours;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;S;7;79%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;81;ESE;7;75%;72%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;89;73;Breezy with sunshine;88;75;ENE;17;55%;19%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;83;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;WNW;8;74%;66%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;73;Mostly sunny;96;72;NNE;9;42%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and warmer;94;72;Not as hot;82;63;NW;10;57%;58%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;91;73;NW;6;56%;27%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;96;84;Plenty of sunshine;95;85;N;10;52%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;54;Partly sunny;80;54;N;8;45%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;92;52;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;NW;4;21%;4%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;Sunny and very warm;97;74;WSW;6;51%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;81;67;A shower or t-storm;77;67;SE;5;81%;75%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;100;82;Mostly sunny;101;83;S;7;36%;18%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;69;60;Warmer;81;60;ESE;8;60%;70%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;N;5;59%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;90;72;A shower or t-storm;88;73;WSW;5;65%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;SSW;7;75%;73%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;N;5;79%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;36;An afternoon shower;55;36;ESE;9;70%;78%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SW;10;78%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;59;Clouds, then sun;65;59;S;9;77%;15%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;79;60;Partial sunshine;76;59;N;9;63%;9%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;54;Afternoon rain;66;46;WSW;13;69%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;78;66;Clearing, a shower;73;60;SSE;7;58%;52%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;Partly sunny;82;72;SSW;8;71%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNW;4;41%;9%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Sun and some clouds;88;80;WNW;11;69%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Warmer;92;75;A thunderstorm;90;78;ESE;6;72%;84%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;SSW;6;75%;73%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;66;54;Cloudy with a shower;70;48;SSE;16;51%;67%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;59;A t-storm in spots;75;59;SSE;4;52%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or t-storm;90;80;ENE;7;66%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;56;50;Variable cloudiness;65;58;E;11;78%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;A shower in spots;85;76;SSW;10;74%;77%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;76;53;Cooler with rain;56;52;SE;11;79%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;NE;4;57%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;63;49;Cloudy with a shower;59;45;E;8;62%;59%;1

Mumbai, India;Rain, some heavy;85;76;Cloudy with showers;88;79;W;8;79%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;57;A shower in spots;77;54;E;8;55%;75%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;80;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;N;9;60%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;70;Sunshine, very hot;97;71;WNW;11;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;50;41;A little rain;53;41;NW;11;91%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Plenty of clouds;80;63;Partly sunny;80;62;NNE;5;60%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;53;41;Cloudy;55;46;NE;4;73%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;SE;6;63%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;83;77;A little rain;83;78;E;10;71%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NW;4;81%;75%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A few showers;92;76;E;7;72%;80%;12

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;64;47;Clouds and sun;69;51;SW;6;63%;17%;3

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;70;64;Rain tapering off;69;59;WNW;22;72%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSW;5;77%;73%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ESE;7;72%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NW;5;63%;85%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;60;44;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;NW;6;74%;65%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;80;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;ESE;4;66%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;75;55;A shower or two;74;55;NNE;9;43%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;76;58;Partly sunny;75;61;SW;7;72%;27%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;74;A little p.m. rain;84;73;SE;11;60%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;49;45;A little rain;51;45;ESE;12;71%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;64;49;Periods of rain;58;52;NE;6;86%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;83;66;Plenty of sun;82;67;ENE;7;58%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;102;78;Sunny and very warm;106;75;SE;10;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;70;47;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;N;6;56%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;57;47;Cloudy;60;49;E;8;77%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;WNW;13;56%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;ESE;5;75%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hurricane conditions;82;78;Rain and wind;87;79;SE;43;78%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;75;66;NNE;5;100%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;84;56;NE;9;18%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;65;44;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;SW;3;53%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Rain and wind;83;79;SW;42;81%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;52;Not as warm;73;53;NW;6;76%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;60;51;A p.m. shower or two;62;48;ESE;5;69%;69%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;80;54;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;3;62%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;71;66;Rain and drizzle;75;68;ENE;9;81%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;89;79;Thundershower;89;77;N;9;74%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;83;47;Couple of t-storms;66;45;WNW;11;68%;72%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hurricane Maria;85;78;Showers;85;78;ESE;12;79%;87%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;54;48;Cloudy with a shower;60;50;ENE;7;77%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;53;Sunshine and nice;78;58;NW;10;50%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;Warm with some sun;99;80;NE;6;50%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;57;47;Afternoon rain;59;51;E;9;79%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;SE;8;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;87;61;Lots of sun, warm;89;61;ENE;7;40%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;93;67;Sunny and nice;88;67;SSE;6;10%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;SW;7;56%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;70;57;Showers and t-storms;68;51;E;5;69%;63%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;79;67;Mostly sunny;84;68;SE;8;49%;9%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, humid;75;63;Sunny and humid;75;62;ENE;6;82%;3%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;E;9;55%;6%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;79;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;SE;6;44%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;74;37;Cooler;44;28;WNW;15;70%;67%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;61;48;A couple of showers;63;47;ENE;4;67%;80%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;57;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;WNW;14;62%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;89;75;A t-storm around;90;75;E;4;72%;68%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;58;50;Morning rain;58;55;NE;9;87%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, mainly early;55;49;Periods of rain;57;51;NNW;11;94%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;56;48;A.M. showers, cloudy;57;48;SW;9;82%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;92;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;W;5;77%;76%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;Increasing clouds;89;62;NE;3;22%;1%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit