China announces trade secrets crackdown to assure investors

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced a crackdown on violations of patents and trade secrets in an effort to mollify foreign companies ahead of a visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The crackdown might give Beijing diplomatic ammunition to respond to mounting U.S. and European trade complaints. But it fails to address what foreign companies say are bigger problems with intellectual property protection.

The four-month campaign will attack theft of foreign trade secrets and violations of patents, copyrights and trademarks, the Ministry of Commerce said. It said the goal is to "increase foreign investment."

Companies complained for years that China was a center of unlicensed copying of goods including Hollywood movies, designer clothes, drugs and computer software. More recently, companies complain Chinese entities try to steal technology and other trade secrets.