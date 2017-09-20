Romania's Merry Cemetery offers visitors dark humor

An elderly woman holds flowers, walking between painted crosses in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The M
A man stands between the painted crosses in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The Merry Cemetery is a coll
Crosses show depictions of the deceased and short stories of their lives and circumstances of their death in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwest
Crosses show depictions of the deceased and short stories of their lives and circumstances of their death in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwest
Women cross themselves during a religious service at the church in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP P
A woman removes her glasses while cleaning a grave in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The Merry Cemeter
Women from the church choir take a break during a religious service at the church in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sep
Crosses show depictions of the deceased and short stories of their lives and circumstances of their death in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwest
Sculptor Dumitru Pop Tincu, 62, is reflected in a mirror at his workshop in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The Merry Cemetery
Crosses show depictions of the deceased and short stories of their lives and circumstances of their death in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwest
A woman who sings in the choir, wearing a traditional outfit, arrives for the Sunday religious service at the church in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta
Sculptor Dumitru Pop Tincu, 62, poses for a photograph at his workshop in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The Merry Cemetery is
A cross bears a naive depiction of death along with a text that reads "Take a good look Christian, I am stronger than you, I am the ugly death, I'll c
A woman lifts a little girl to kiss an icon during a religious service at the church in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday,
A woman holds a child during a religious service at the church in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Ph
The story of a child who was run over by a car is depicted on her cross, center right, in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Monday
A man cries at a relative's grave standing between the painted crosses in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017
A naive representation of former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, top center, and the Communist party leadership by local wood sculptor Stan Ioan
A child walks by the painted crosses in the Merry Cemetery, in Sapanta, northwestern Romania, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The Merry Cemetery is a collect
SAPANTA, Romania (AP) — Death isn't always tragic, at least not in this Romanian cemetery, where the dead beguile visitors with tales of their lives.
The Merry Cemetery in the northwestern village of Sapanta is a collection of more than 1,000 elaborate wooden Orthodox crosses etched with colorful epitaphs and childlike drawings.
There are few secrets in this small community and whatever flaws someone had when they were alive are turned into "grave art" when they die.
This darkly humorous and matter-of-fact approach, rooted in the traditional peasant culture of the region, intrigues visitors.
Despite its remote location some 600 kilometers (360 miles) northwest of the Romanian capital, Bucharest, it's one of the country's top tourist attractions.