Second free cycling activity in Taiwan’s East Rift Valley to take place at Liyu Lake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The second of three free cycling picnic day activities organized by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau to promote biking in the East Rift Valley will take place at Liyu (Carp) Lake in Shoufeng Township (壽豐鄉), Hualien County on Sep. 23, and the first 500 finishers will be awarded with free garden party food coupons, according to the East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (ERVNSAA).

One hundred sets of “Hualien Taitung plate chocolate” as well as other local gift sets will also be given away in a prize drawing.

(Photo source: East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration website)

The East Rift Valley is a long, narrow valley flanked by the Central Mountain Range to the west and the Coastal Mountain Range to the east. Three rivers bisect the valley--Siouguluan River, Hualien River and Beinan River—creating beautiful scenery for the area. With pleasant views of vast paddy fields and seas of rapeseed flowers, the valley is an ideal place for in-depth bike tours, the Tourism Bureau said.

A news release issued by the ERVNSAA on Wednesday said that a bicycle path around the lake is 5.6 km in length, and the path is heavily shaded by tall trees on both sides. Smelling of light fragrance from the flowers, grasses and trees in the area, Liyu Lake is the most northern attraction in the East Rift Valley to get away from PM2.5, according to the release.

Liyu Lake, a charming lake hidden up in the mountains of Hualien County, is also a great place for water activities such as sailing as well as cycling and enjoying the scenery.

ERVNSAA director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said the cycling activity will begin from the parking lot south of the lake. Local tribal dance troupes and bands have been invited to perform at the activity site, Lin said.

Online or on-site registration is accepted, and there is no limit to the number of participants, the ERVNSAA said. However, participants will have to bring their own bicycles.

For more information, please visit the activity website (Chinese).

(Photo source: East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration website)