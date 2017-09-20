Taiwan offers help to Mexico after deadly earthquake strikes the country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following the magnitude-7.1 earthquake which struck central Mexico, Taiwan's government has expressed its willingness to help.

The tremor struck at 1.15 pm local time, and caused more than 200 casualties, with five Taiwanese nationals reported probably buried under a collapsed office building.

In the light of such an event, Taiwan's Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said earlier today that Taiwan is standing ready to help Mexico if any assistance was required.

"If Mexico needs any help, Taiwan's search and rescue personnel and dogs are fully prepared and can fly immediately to Mexico to offer our help," said Hsu.

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed 22 bodies had been recovered from a collapsed school in Mexico city where 48 people are still missing. The governor of the neighboring state of Morelos has confirmed that at least 42 people died in the area due to the calamity, but the death toll of more than 200 was expected to rise as rescue teams made their way to disaster areas, reports said.