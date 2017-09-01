Sale of Taiwanese smartphone unit HTC to Google could be imminent: report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reports about an impending sale of smartphone brand HTC (宏達電) to Google arose again Wednesday due to the rare presence in Taiwan of the company’s chairwoman, Cher Wang (王雪紅), the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported.

Earlier this month, there were already unconfirmed reports that Google was planning to take over the troubled Taiwanese company, which supplied it with its Pixel smartphones.

Several signs at HTC’s headquarters in the New Taipei City district of Xindian pointed in the direction of a major announcement, at least by management to its staff, the Commercial Times wrote Wednesday.

Wang, a daughter of late Formosa Plastics Group found Y.C. Wang (王永清), was present at the company building, even though most of the time she was traveling overseas or might have been expected to attend a computer game event in Tokyo, the Commercial Times reported.

In addition, the building’s first floor had been removed from outside view by advertising banners but had been filled up with chairs and a broadcasting system, hinting at an impending staff meeting.

HTC management would tell its staff within these two days how it saw eventual cooperation with Google evolve, the Commercial Times concluded.

Commentators believe that the U.S. Internet giant would be interested in the Taiwanese company’s research and development team to strengthen its own hardware design. Google already bought U.S. smartphone maker Motorola in 2011, while HTC would likely hang on to its own virtual reality division, known for its Vive brand.