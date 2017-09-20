19 people charged for illegally holding 81 foreign fishermen in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Fishermen from foreign countries working in Kaohsiung have been forced to live in windowless rooms for fear they would escape when they were not at sea working, reports said Wednesday.

The fishermen were at times forced to work for 48 hours at a stretch without any breaks and for a monthly wage of NT$9,000 to NT$12,000 (US$300 to US$400).

According to Taiwanese labor laws, the maximum amount of consecutive working time should be eight hours. The South China Morning Post reported that nearly NT$3.69 million (US$123,000) was confiscated from the companies which was due to be paid to the workers.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office mentioned in a statement that 19 individuals, which also includes a manager surnamed Lin, have been accused of exploitation and human trafficking.

The case was brought to light last year through a social worker who, along with one of the fishermen, helped tip off the authorities. They wrote a letter addressed to the local authorities in which they mentioned that fishermen were detained and held captive once they entered Taiwan through the Kaohsiung port.

The report also mentions the authorities raided the locations and rescued workers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Tanzania and Vietnam.