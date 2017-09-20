White man faces charges in shooting deaths of 2 black men

Kenneth James Gleason is escorted by police to a waiting police car in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Gleason is charged with two counts o
Kenneth Gleason is shown in an undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Police believe the slayings of two black men i
East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney Hillar C. Moore, III speaks at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after Kenneth
Interim Baton Rouge police chief Jonny Dunnam speaks at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after Kenneth James Gleason wa
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome speaks at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after Kenneth James Gleason was charg
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux, III speaks at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after Kenneth James G
Louisiana State Police superintendent Kevin Reeves speaks at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after Kenneth James Gleas
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.
A law enforcement official said Tuesday that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Kenneth James Gleason's home and investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.
Authorities said he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work. Police say that in each case, the killer opened fire from his car, then walked up to the victim as he lay on the ground and fired again repeatedly.