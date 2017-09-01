One man dies, nephew of Taiwan ex-lawmaker among injured in shootout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One man died and the nephew of a former legislator was gravely injured when a gunman opened fire outside a temple in the New Taipei City district of Tucheng Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

A temple manager named as Lin Li-chang (林立昌), 49, and his uncle, former Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lin Kuo-ching (林國慶), were handing out rice and croissants to low-income families in an alley when a man shot him from behind, according to the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

The former politician was not injured, but his nephew and another person were taken to hospital in critical condition, showing no signs of life, media reports said. The other man, surnamed Lai, 60, succumbed to his injuries, reports later said.

A further three people, a woman aged 70, a 60-year-old man and a woman in her fifties also suffered injuries in the shootout but were still conscious when they arrived at hospital.

Half an hour after the attack, a man in his twenties reportedly gave himself up at the local police station with two guns. Media spoke of a connection with the fatal shooting of a gang leader at a parking lot in Tucheng several months earlier.

The former legislator reportedly said he was not aware of any dispute his nephew might be involved in, adding it was up to the police to investigate the case. On his Facebook page, Lin told readers he was unharmed, but called for prayers for those injured.