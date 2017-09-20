The Latest: Mexicans dig through rubble as quake toll rises

Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnit
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1
Volunteers lift up buckets of rubble into a dump truck as rescue efforts on a collapsed building continue during the night in the Piedad Narvarte neig
A man trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood is given a sip of water as he waits to be rescued, after an earthquake
People prepare to pull out a man alive from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19
The body of woman hangs crushed by a collapsed building in the neighborhood of Roma Norte, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Throughout Mexico
Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing bui
Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolte
A heavily damaged building stands after an earthquake in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
First responders raise their hands asking for silence as they work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building looking for survivors trapped undern
People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolt
An injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 201
A car sits crushed, engulfed in a pile of rubble from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 201
Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunne
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors on a collapsed building the Del Valle neighborhood in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A magnit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on a major earthquake that has struck Mexico (all times local):
2:30 a.m.
Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 248.
Adding poignancy and a touch of the surreal, Tuesday's magnitude-7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands. Just hours earlier, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date.
One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at a primary and secondary school in southern Mexico City, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs. Journalists saw rescuers pull at least two small bodies from the rubble, covered in sheets.
A mix of neighborhood volunteers, police and firefighters used trained dogs and their bare hands to search through the school's rubble. The crowd of anxious parents outside the gates shared reports that two families had received Whatsapp messages from girls trapped inside, but that could not be confirmed. The rescue effort was punctuated by cries of "Quiet!" so searchers could listen for any faint calls for help.