Elderly man dies after falling into ghost money fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While burning joss paper for lost souls, an elderly man lost his balance and fell into the pyre suffering burns that ultimately took his life in New Taipei City's Jinshan District yesterday, the last day of Ghost Month, reported UDN.

On Sept. 17, two days before the gates of hell are closed, marking the end of Ghost Month, the 88-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), while working on his garden, went to a nearby pit to burn joss paper as an offering to lost souls, which locals prefer to call "Good Brothers" (好兄弟) out of respect. While Lin was placing paper into the pit, he lost his footing and accidentally fell into the pile of burning joss paper.

His family nearby family members heard his cries for help and his son rushed to pull him out of the fire. He then called for an ambulance which sent him to the Jinshan branch of Taiwan National University Hospital.

Doctors found that 45 to 50 percent of Lin's body was covered in second-degree burns. He was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Keelung Chang Gung Hospital.

Two days after the incident, due to the extent of his burns and smoke inhalation, his condition continued to deteriorate and there was no hope of improvement, so his family decided to take him off life support and took him home to die in peace.