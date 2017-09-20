  1. Home
Water district deals blow to proposed California tunnels

By SCOTT SMITH , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/20 15:29

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Two massive tunnels that would have transformed California's water system are looking like they might become just a pipe dream.

A group of powerful California farmers on Tuesday yanked its support for the $16 billion tunnels that would primarily deliver water from Northern California to central and Southern California.

The board of Westlands Water District voted to withdraw its participation from the project after tense discussions and comments from farmers who nearly all believe it was too expensive.

The move was a major blow to the project pushed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

It is the first among several large water districts voting on the project. It's not clear whether the farmers group will prove an outlier or a harbinger of the votes to come.