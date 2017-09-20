Ariana Grande wows crowd at first concert in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famous American pop-singer Ariana Grande held her first-ever concert in Taiwan on Tuesday and overwhelmed Taiwanese fans with her amazingly powerful voice despite her petite frame.

The Ariana Grande concert, which took place in Taipei Arena last night, left around 12,000 "Arianators" thoroughly impressed by her performances. Opening the concert with her new hit song "Dangerous Woman," Grande stepped on the stage in sexy 10-centimeter high heels and her trademark ponytail quickly bringing heat to the stadium as thousands of fans screamed in approval.

The pop star continually impressed the crowd with a 23-song set which included spectacular choreography. Several hit songs including "Bang Bang," "Break Free," and "Problem" were easily recognized by the audience which sang along.

Grande brought the house down with her song "Side by Side," which made use of a set to match the original music video for the hit tune.

Taiwan is one of the stops on Grande's worldwide tour called Dangerous Woman. Although the horrific bomb attack in England disrupted her concert schedule, the singer managed to rise up and impress her fans with several successful concerts around the world since.

Due to the previous terror attack at the Manchester concert, the security procedure to enter Grande's concert at Taipei Arena was very strict.