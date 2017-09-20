In citizenship message, Trump welcomes immigrants to America

President Donald Trump has issued a welcome message for new American citizens urging them to help others assimilate and remain loyal to their new country.

The video will be played for more than 9,000 new citizens Wednesday at two naturalization ceremonies in Los Angeles.

In the message, Trump welcomes citizens into the "American family" and tells them "our traditions are now your traditions."

He says they should teach American values to others and "help newcomers assimilate to our way of life."

The presidential welcome message is a key part of the naturalization ceremony for immigrants who are becoming U.S. citizens. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush produced similar video messages for use during these events.