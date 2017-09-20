EU prepares investment negotiations with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a report published September 13, the European Commission mentioned that investment negotiations with Taiwan and Hong Kong were under preparation.

The document titled “Report on the Implementation of the Trade Policy Strategy Trade for All: Delivering a Progressive Trade Policy to Harness Globalisation” is a review of “Trade for all: Towards a more responsible trade and investment policy”, a proposal launched in 2015 with a set of strategies aiming at more effective and transparent trading policies, domestically and internationally, for the EU.

In the 2015 proposal, the EU expressed the importance of Asia and the Pacific region to the EU’s economic interests. It laid out its ongoing trade agreements and negotiations with countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China, and it also mentioned it would “explore launching negotiations on investment with Hong Kong and Taiwan.”

In the latest report updated on September 13, the EU further pointed out it was “preparing to launch investment negotiations with Hong Kong and Taiwan.’

While no further detail about what and who would be included in investment negotiations was revealed, CNA reported that an EU official had confirmed the EU was working to implement what was envisioned in the report and a group working on investments in Taiwan and Hong Kong had been formed.

The EU is the second largest investor in Taiwan, with a stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) valued at NT$36 billion (€10.1 billion) in 2014, which accounted for 20 percent of all foreign investment on the island, according to Eurostat. Yet at the same time, the statistics from Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs showed the stock of Taiwanese FDI only made up 2 percent in the EU.

Taiwan is currently the EU’s 18th largest trading partner, while the EU stands as the 5th largest trading partner for Taiwan, with the value of bilateral trading totaling NT$16 trillion (€43.9 billion) in 2015, increasing by 9.4 percent compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat figures.