Some of the deadliest earthquakes in Mexico since 1985:

—Sept. 19, 2017: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks central Mexico, collapsing some buildings in heavily populated parts of Mexico City and nearby Cuernavaca, killing dozens just two weeks after another deadly tremor in the country's south.

—Sept. 7, 2017: Magnitude 8.1 quake hits southern coast of Mexico, killing at least 90 people and damaging or destroying thousands of houses and hundreds of schools.

—Jan 21, 2003: Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes western and central Mexico, killing at least 28 people, injuring 300 and leaving 10,000 homeless, many of them in the state of Colima.

—Sept. 30, 1999: Magnitude 7.5 quake kills at least 20 people in southern state of Oaxaca.

—Oct. 9, 1995: Magnitude 8.0 quake near Manzanillo on central Pacific coast kills at least 51 people.

—Sept. 19-20, 1985: Two earthquakes in western Mexico, one magnitude 8.0, kill at least 9,500 people in Mexico City and parts of central and western Mexico, heavily damaging parts of the capital.