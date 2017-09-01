Taiwan’s Foxconn loses out as Toshiba picks Bain Capital: NHK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) Foxconn Technology Group was left with empty hands as Japan’s Toshiba picked a consortium headed by United States equity group Bain Capital as the preferred buyer for its flash memory unit, Japanese broadcaster NHK said Wednesday.

A board meeting at Toshiba in Tokyo Wednesday reportedly reached a final decision in the long saga of the chip-making division, which needs to be sold by the end of the current fiscal year to avoid a delisting of Toshiba shares. The prominent electronics brand has been in trouble partly due to the demise of its U.S. nuclear energy business.

The Bain Capital consortium, which will receive financial support from South Korean semiconductor maker SK Hynix, was one of three major groups bidding for the Toshiba chip unit.

A group centered on U.S. hard-drive maker Western Digital and including private-equity firm KKR, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and the Japan Development Bank looked for a long time to be the major contender, but mistrust between Toshiba officials and Western Digital reportedly put an end to their prospects.

Foxconn teamed up with Japan’s SoftBank Group in a last-ditch effort to win the prize, but according to Wednesday’s NHK report, it did not play a part in Toshiba’s decision.

Last year, Gou already took control of another major Japanese brand company, Sharp Corporation.