  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2017/09/20 13:49
BC-BBA--AL Top Ten,0189 BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 143 558 104 194 .348
AGarcia ChW 125 480 67 160 .333
Hosmer KC 150 563 90 182 .323
Reddick Hou 130 464 76 147 .317
JoRamirez Cle 142 548 98 172 .314
Mauer Min 132 491 63 151 .308
Abreu ChW 146 582 91 178 .306
Andrus Tex 146 596 96 180 .302
Cain KC 144 546 82 164 .300
Schoop Bal 150 584 88 174 .298
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Judge, New York, 98; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; 4 tied at 94.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 13-4; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9.