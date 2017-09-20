BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|143
|558
|104
|194
|.348
|AGarcia ChW
|125
|480
|67
|160
|.333
|Hosmer KC
|150
|563
|90
|182
|.323
|Reddick Hou
|130
|464
|76
|147
|.317
|JoRamirez Cle
|142
|548
|98
|172
|.314
|Mauer Min
|132
|491
|63
|151
|.308
|Abreu ChW
|146
|582
|91
|178
|.306
|Andrus Tex
|146
|596
|96
|180
|.302
|Cain KC
|144
|546
|82
|164
|.300
|Schoop Bal
|150
|584
|88
|174
|.298
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Judge, New York, 98; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; 4 tied at 94.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 13-4; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9.