BC-BBA--AL Standings

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|87
|64
|.576
|—
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|78
|.483
|14
|Baltimore
|73
|79
|.480
|14½
|Toronto
|71
|80
|.470
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|94
|57
|.623
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|73
|.517
|16
|Kansas City
|73
|77
|.487
|20½
|Detroit
|62
|89
|.411
|32
|Chicago
|60
|90
|.400
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|92
|58
|.613
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|74
|.507
|16
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|18
|Seattle
|74
|77
|.490
|18½
|Oakland
|68
|83
|.450
|24½
x-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 9, Detroit 8
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 3, Seattle 1
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6)
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4)
Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13)
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3)
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6)
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2)
Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14)
Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4)