By  Associated Press
2017/09/20 13:34
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0202 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 64 .576
New York 84 67 .556 3
Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 14
Baltimore 73 79 .480 14½
Toronto 71 80 .470 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 94 57 .623
Minnesota 78 73 .517 16
Kansas City 73 77 .487 20½
Detroit 62 89 .411 32
Chicago 60 90 .400 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 92 58 .613
Los Angeles 76 74 .507 16
Texas 74 76 .493 18
Seattle 74 77 .490 18½
Oakland 68 83 .450 24½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 8

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6)

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4)

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13)

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3)

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6)

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2)

Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14)

Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4)