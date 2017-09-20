Immigrant hurricane victims turn to churches amid fear

HOUSTON (AP) — Places of worship and private charities in Texas and Florida are playing a pivotal role for people in the country illegally as they recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

They are ineligible for federal disaster aid but children qualify if they have legal status and are under 18 years old.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's application warns parents who apply on behalf of their children that addresses and other information may be shared with immigration officers. It suggests consulting an attorney or other immigration expert with questions.

The storms struck as immigration arrests have spiked under President Donald Trump, putting many people on edge. Authorities say information on immigrants seeking disaster relief generally isn't shared, but those assurances may not appease some who fear getting deported.