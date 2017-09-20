The big question: Will cancer immune therapy work for me?

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Researchers are hunting for better ways to help predict which patients might benefit from treatments that enlist the immune system to fight cancer.

Drugs called checkpoint inhibitors have conquered some advanced cancers by removing a chemical cloak that hides them from the immune system. But they are expensive, have side effects, and work for only about one-quarter of patients. In rare cases, treatment can even backfire and make the cancer worse.

For patients, the question is "Will treatment work for me?"

Gene tests are starting to give some answers. For example, people whose tumors have many gene flaws, as opposed to just a few, seem to respond well. Doctors also are studying how to gauge the health and ability of the patient's immune system to respond.