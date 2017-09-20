Sabathia, Gardner help Yankees beat Twins 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia recovered from a shaky start to pitch six innings, Brett Gardner had a pair of tying hits and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Tuesday to ensure their sixth straight series win.

With their ninth victory in 11 games, the Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston and opened six-game lead over the Twins for the top AL wild card. At 84-67, the Yankees are 17 games over .500 for the first time since September 2015.

Minnesota, which started the night 1 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card, has lost four of five.

Pitching on seven days' rest in a game that started 65 minutes late because of a downpour, Sabathia (12-5) allowed Minnesota to load the bases in his first four pitches. He fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 but hung on and allowed six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He retired 10 in a row during one stretch.

Sabathia stranded the bases loaded in the sixth when Gardner caught Eddie Rosario's wind-assisted fly just in front of the left-field wall.

Sabathia fanned Chris Gimenez in the second for his 2,833th strikeout, passing Mickey Lolich for sole possession of 18th overall and third among left-handers behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton.

Aroldis Chapman worked a scoreless ninth for his 20th save in 24 chances.

New York won despite going 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14.

Minnesota loaded the bases in the first when Brian Dozier singled to center on Sabathia's first pitch, Joe Maurer took a pitch and dropped a bunt down the third-base line that rolled off the bag and Jorge Polanco reached on a bunt single to third when the original out call by first base umpire Gary Cederstrom was overturned on a video review.

Eduardo Escobar hit a run-scoring, double-play grounder, but Gardner tied the score with an RBI double in the second that extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Max Kepler sent a drive off the second deck in right leading off the third, the first home run by a left-hander off Sabathia this season. Gardner tied the score again in the fourth with an RBI single that chased Berrios (12-8), who allowed three runs, five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Alan Busenitz relieved with two on, threw a wild pitch, then allowed Aaron Judge's go-ahead sacrifice fly.

First baseman Joe Mauer booted Greg Bird's hard-hit, bases-loaded grounder for a run-scoring error in the fifth that made it 4-2. Starlin Castro, who had three hits, added an RBI single in the sixth.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball