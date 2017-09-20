  1. Home
  2. Politics

DPP denies allegation of intervention in Cambodia’s politics

A Cambodian media outlet allegedly accused Taiwanese DPP members of attempting to influence the country's politics

By  Taiwan News
2017/09/20 12:27

DPP spokesperson Wang Min-sheng (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday denied accusations of intervening in Cambodia's domestic affairs after a Cambodian internet news outlet accused DPP members of plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government with its local political party.

On August 31, a report published by Fresh News, a pro-government English-language online media outlet in Cambodia, claimed the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) received training in late 2013 from the Taiwanese "extremist group" the DPP to orchestrate regime change.

In the article from Fresh News, the meeting was described as "planned to overthrow the government through a color revolution in order to form a new government, commanded by the US, to strategically serve US geopolitical interests in Asia," along with several photos of DPP members gathering with CNPR members in Cambodia.

After the report drew increased attention from Taiwanese media recently, the DPP immediately sent a letter to the Taiwan Commercial Association In Cambodia and clarified that the DPP had no intention of intervening with the political situations in other countries, according to DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng (王閔生).

The misunderstanding has clarified and the Cambodian government accepted the fact that the DPP would not interfere in its politics, Wang added.
DPP
Cambodia
Cambodia media accused Taiwan
Political intervention

RELATED ARTICLES

Wife of detained Taiwan rights activist to travel to China on Sunday
2017/09/08 16:48
Taiwan lawmakers, experts blast Ma Ying-jeou not-guilty ruling
2017/08/27 17:06
Cambodia to deport more Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
2017/08/17 19:40
Cambodia hands three more Taiwanese fraud suspects over to China
2017/07/29 17:40
Cambodian widow marries a cow
2017/07/26 15:44