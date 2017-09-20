DPP denies allegation of intervention in Cambodia’s politics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday denied accusations of intervening in Cambodia's domestic affairs after a Cambodian internet news outlet accused DPP members of plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government with its local political party.

On August 31, a report published by Fresh News, a pro-government English-language online media outlet in Cambodia, claimed the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) received training in late 2013 from the Taiwanese "extremist group" the DPP to orchestrate regime change.

In the article from Fresh News, the meeting was described as "planned to overthrow the government through a color revolution in order to form a new government, commanded by the US, to strategically serve US geopolitical interests in Asia," along with several photos of DPP members gathering with CNPR members in Cambodia.

After the report drew increased attention from Taiwanese media recently, the DPP immediately sent a letter to the Taiwan Commercial Association In Cambodia and clarified that the DPP had no intention of intervening with the political situations in other countries, according to DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng (王閔生).

The misunderstanding has clarified and the Cambodian government accepted the fact that the DPP would not interfere in its politics, Wang added.