Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 20, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/09/20 09:00

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kaohsiung city police chief Chen Chia-chin becomes NPA head

@China Times: Taipei mayor splits with DPP

@Liberty Times: Kaohsiung city police chief Chen Chia-chin becomes NPA head

@Apple Daily: Chen Kuo-en, Chiu Feng-kuang to get promotions that are really demotions

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's market capitalization hits new high on ADR rise

@Commercial Times: Semiconductor shares bullish, drawing buyers

 
