Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Kaohsiung city police chief Chen Chia-chin becomes NPA head
@China Times: Taipei mayor splits with DPP
@Liberty Times: Kaohsiung city police chief Chen Chia-chin becomes NPA head
@Apple Daily: Chen Kuo-en, Chiu Feng-kuang to get promotions that are really demotions
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's market capitalization hits new high on ADR rise
@Commercial Times: Semiconductor shares bullish, drawing buyers
