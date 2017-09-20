ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Tuesday At Les Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: $575,800 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Vincent Millot, France, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Benoit Paire (7), France, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-4.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Richard Gasquet (6), France, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicolas Almagro, Spain, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Treat Huey, Philippines, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Aliaksandr Bury, Belarus, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Jonathan Eysseric, France, def. Lucas Pouille and Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-4.