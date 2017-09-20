Las Vegas officials waiting for Denver to act on pot lounges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials with authority over the Las Vegas Strip have decided to wait until the city of Denver approves the nation's first marijuana club before they discuss licensing and regulating pot lounges in Sin City.

Nevada launched legal sales of recreational pot on July 1, and there's been heavy demand from tourists. But the law only allows it to be used in private homes, leaving visitors without a place to legally smoke the drug.

Commissioners in Nevada's Clark County on Tuesday decided they will wait for Denver to act before continuing discussions. They began after attorneys for the Legislature recently concluded that nothing in state law prohibits local governments from allowing the lounges.

Denver allowed businesses to submit applications to open marijuana clubs in late August, but it hasn't received any so far.