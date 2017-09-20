The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 17, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1.Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2.Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3.Iron Marines,Ironhide S.A.

4.Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

5.iSchedule, HotSchedules

6.Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7.Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8.MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

9.Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guit...,Ultimate Guitar

10.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. tbh7/8,Midnight Labs LLC

2. YouTube, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Bitmoji,- Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Instagram,Instagram, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Bitmoji,- Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

9. Google Maps, Google, Inc.

10. Boonk Gang, Tha Lights Global

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1,Physics Classroom, LLC

2. Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang

3. XtraMath, XtraMath

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Iron MarinesIronhide S.A.

6. Procreate - Sketch, paint, cre...,Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

8. Terraria,505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Gmail - email by Google: secur...,Google, Inc

4. Facebook,Facebook, Inc.

5. Snake VS Block, Voodoo

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

8. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game,Playgendary

9. Google Docs,Google, Inc.

10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.