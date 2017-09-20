  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/20 05:29
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Barnsley 3, Derby 2

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Bournemouth 2, Brighton 1

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 1

Liverpool 1, Burnley 1

Watford 0, Manchester City 6

Newcastle 2, Stoke 1

West Bromwich Albion 0, West Ham 0

Huddersfield 1, Leicester 1

Tottenham 0, Swansea 0

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0

Manchester United 4, Everton 0

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Leeds 2, Birmingham 0

Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Derby vs. Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1

Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3

Preston 3, Cardiff 0

Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1

Reading vs. Barnsley

Wednesday's Match

Fulham 2, Hull 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford 1, Reading 1

Burton Albion 2, Fulham 1

Cardiff 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Millwall 1, Leeds 0

Hull 1, Sunderland 1

Sheffield United 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 4, Derby 1

Middlesbrough 3, Queens Park Rangers 2

Ipswich 2, Bolton 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 2

Birmingham 1, Preston 3

Barnsley 0, Aston Villa 3

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1

Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1

Oxford United 2, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1

Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 5, Walsall 1

Charlton 0, Wigan 3

Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3

Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2

Saturday's Matches

Southend 2, Northampton 2

Gillingham 1, Charlton 0

Portsmouth 4, Fleetwood Town 1

Bury 0, Plymouth 0

Bradford 1, Rotherham 0

Wigan 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Oldham 1, Shrewsbury 2

Walsall 1, Peterborough 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rochdale 2

Blackburn 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Blackpool 3, Oxford United 1

Sunday's Match

Doncaster 0, Scunthorpe 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0

Coventry 2, Carlisle 0

Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 0, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0

Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2

Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1

Notts County 1, Swindon 0

Barnet 1, Exeter 2

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 0, Mansfield Town 1

Chesterfield 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1

Cambridge United 2, Coventry 1

Grimsby Town 2, Yeovil 1

Swindon 3, Stevenage 2

Port Vale 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 2

Carlisle 1, Barnet 1

Cheltenham 3, Colchester 1

Exeter 3, Crewe 0

Morecambe 2, Newport County 1