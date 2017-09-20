Children's singer-songwriter facing child porn charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A music teacher and singer-songwriter who performs for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers, camps and conventions nationwide is facing child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Eric Komar was charged Tuesday with receiving and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Komar used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain and distribute images and videos of young children being sexually abused.

The 46-year-old Hillsborough man was represented at his initial court appearance by a federal public defender. That office does not comment on cases.

Komar was being held without bail. He faces five to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.