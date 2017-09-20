Okazaki inspires Leicester win over Liverpool in League Cup

Shinji Okazaki inspired Leicester's second-half turnaround in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup on Tuesday, the latest disappointing result in a tough month for Juergen Klopp's team.

The Japan forward came on as a 53rd-minute substitute, scored 12 minutes later with a deflected shot, and then laid the ball on for Islam Slimani to drive home a stunning second goal in the third-round match at the King Power stadium.

Liverpool had dominated the first half, with Philippe Coutinho orchestrating the attacks from midfield, but the visitors struggled after the Brazil playmaker was substituted at halftime.

Since beating Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League before the international break, Liverpool has been thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City and drawn 1-1 at home to Burnley in the league, conceded late to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Champions League, and has now been eliminated from the League Cup.

Tottenham beat second-tier Barnsley 1-0 thanks to Dele Alli's second-half goal, Crystal Palace scored for the first time since Aug. 22 to beat Huddersfield 1-0 for its first win under new manager Roy Hodgson, and there were victories for Swansea and West Ham.

In the big shock of the night, second-tier Bristol City beat Stoke 2-0 for its second straight win over Premier League opposition, having eliminated Watford in the second round.

Premier League teams mostly fielded fringe players for what is regarded as the inferior cup competition on the English calendar, compared to the FA Cup.