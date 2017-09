ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Tuesday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $1 million (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Daniel Masur, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-3, 6-0.

Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Viktor Troicki (7), Serbia, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Doubles First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Julian Knowle and Alexander Peya, Austria, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, and Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and John-Patrick Smith (2), Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-7.

Evgeny Donskoy and Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, def. Mikhail Elgin and Alexander Kudryavtsev, Russia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-2.