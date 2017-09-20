'Stronger' spawns a new friendship for Jake Gyllenhaal

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Gyllenhaal says he's never gotten closer to a real-life character he's played than the Boston Marathon bombing victim Jeff Bauman.

While making the upcoming film "Stronger," Gyllenhaal and Bauman became close. Gyllenhaal made frequent trips to Boston to spend time with the 31-year-old Bauman and learn about how he moves physically.

But making the movie was more life changing for Bauman. It has helped spur him to organize his life.

"Stronger" captures Bauman recalibrating his life, still struggling with relationship and drinking problems that predated the bombing and chafing at the role cast upon him as a heroic symbol of "Boston Strong." But Bauman saw himself merely, he says, as: "just a dude with no legs."