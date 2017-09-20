England vs. West Indies 1st one-day international scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday after England beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first one-day international at Old Trafford:

West Indies Innings

Chris Gayle c Root b Woakes 37

Evin Lewis c Hales b Ali 11

Shai Hope c Bairstow b Stokes 35

Marlon Samuels c Buttler b Stokes 17

Jason Mohammed c Hales b Rashid 18

Rovman Powell c Willey b Stokes 23

Jason Holder not out 41

Ashley Nurse c Root b Rashid 1

Devendra Bishoo b Willey 5

Jerome Taylor c Buttler b Stokes 2

Kesrick Williams not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 2nb, 9w) 14

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 204

Overs: 42.

Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-53, 3-103, 4-107, 5-149, 6-150, 7-160, 8-187, 9-202.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-41-2 (2w), David Willey 6-0-39-1 (1w), Moeen Ali 2-0-5-1, Adil Rashid 9-0-31-2, Liam Plunkett 8-0-42-0 (2w), Ben Stokes 9-0-43-3 (4w, 2nb).

England Innings

Jonny Bairstow not out 100

Alex Hales c Lewis b Taylor 19

Joe Root b Williams 54

Eoin Morgan c Hope b Williams 10

Ben Stokes not out 23

Extras: (4w) 4

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 210

Overs: 30.5

Did not bat: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-156, 3-175.

Bowling: Jerome Taylor 7-0-46-1 (1w), Jason Holder 3-0-18-0, Kesrick Williams 6-0-50-2 (1w), Ashley Nurse 8.5-0-48-0 (1w), Devendra Bishoo 6-0-48-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Result: England won by seven wickets.

Series: England leads five-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, Tim Robinson, England.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.