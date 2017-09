MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Tuesday:

___

England 210-3 in 30.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 100 not out, Joe Root 54; Kesrick Williams 2-50) def. West Indies 204-9 in 42 overs (Jason Holder 41 not out; Ben Stokes 3-43) by seven wickets.