AP Interview: Phelps has 'no desire' to return to swimming

Michael Phelps says he has "no desire" to return to competitive swimming, but he's eager to stay involved with the sport and cheer on those who follow in his enormous wake.

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press while promoting a healthy pet food campaign, Phelps said he's excited about the birth of his second child and numerous opportunities away from the pool. It was about this time four years ago when he got serious about ending his first retirement, but he now seems very content with his post-swimming life.

His wife, Nicole, is about four months pregnant. The couple already has a 16-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps says flatly, "I've got no desire, no desire to come back." He's attended a couple of swim meets since winning five golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but says "they truly didn't kick anything off or spike any more interest in coming out of retirement again."

