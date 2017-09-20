Armenians in France vow to help Nagorno-Karabakh military

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A charity created by Armenians living in southern France says it will purchase winter field uniforms for the military in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The announcement on Tuesday by Matsak Poladian of the Union of Armenians in Nice, France, underlined the diaspora's role in supporting cash-strapped Armenian, which has been locked in conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan for more than a quarter century.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan claims the forces include members of the Armenian military. Frequent clashes have continued.

Speaking at a conference in Yerevan, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan emphasized the continuing tensions and vowed to uphold Nagorno-Karabakh's self-rule.