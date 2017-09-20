Proposed ban on balloons voted down in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver's Park Board has deflated a proposal to ban balloons at any beach, park or community center in the Pacific coast city.

The ban was proposed as a way to stop balloons from floating into the ocean and harming animals.

Board commissioner Stuart Mackinnon says sea and land animals frequently see deflated balloons as a source of food, especially sea turtles, birds and dolphins.

Proponents of the ban said it takes years for the rubber to break down in the environment and said the balloons create choking hazards for children.

But critics argued that community events would suffer and businesses would lose money if the ban was adopted. They said proper education is a better solution.

The ban was rejected late Monday.