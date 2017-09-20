Former boxing champ dies in construction accident

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A former heavyweight boxing champ who was defeated by Larry Holmes has died in a construction accident in New Jersey.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says David Bey of Philadelphia was struck by a piece of metal on Thursday while working on a mixed-use real estate development project in Camden.

His union says the 60-year-old was a second generation pile driver.

Bey made his professional boxing debut in 1981 and he went on to defeat Greg Page in 1984 for the United States Boxing Association's heavyweight championship.

He went 10 rounds with Holmes for the International Boxing Federation title in 1985, losing to Holmes by technical knockout.

Bey left the ring in 1994 and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame this year.

___

This story has been corrected to the date of the accident was Thursday, not Friday.